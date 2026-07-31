ICC unveils 12 venues for 2027 Men's Cricket World Cup

JOHANNESBURG (Web Desk) - The International Cricket Council (ICC) has officially announced the 12 venues that will host matches during the 2027 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, marking a major milestone in preparations for the flagship 50-over tournament.

The event, scheduled to be jointly hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia, will see cricket's biggest stars compete across three African nations for the first time in nearly a quarter of a century.

The host venues were revealed during a launch ceremony in Johannesburg, where the ICC also introduced the tournament's official branding and theme.

South Africa will stage the majority of the matches across eight venues, while Zimbabwe will host games at three stadiums and Namibia will make history by staging its first senior ICC global tournament in Windhoek.

South Africa's venues include Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, SuperSport Park in Centurion, Newlands in Cape Town, Kingsmead in Durban, St George's Park in Gqeberha, Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein, Boland Park in Paarl and Buffalo Park in KuGompo City.

Zimbabwe's fixtures will be shared between Harare Sports Club, Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo and the Fale Mosi-oa-Tunya International Cricket Stadium in Victoria Falls.

Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek will serve as the country's venue for the tournament.

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The 2027 edition will be the first Men's Cricket World Cup to be played in Africa since the 2003 tournament, which was jointly hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Kenya.

The return of the global event is expected to boost cricket's profile across the continent while attracting fans from around the world.

Organisers have adopted the theme "Three Nations, One Heartbeat", highlighting the unity and shared passion for cricket among the three host countries.

ICC Chairman Jay Shah described the unveiling of the host cities as an important step in the countdown to the tournament, saying the World Cup's return to Africa represents a landmark moment for international cricket.

He expressed confidence that the three host nations would deliver a memorable tournament while showcasing the region's rich culture, hospitality and love for the game.

ICC Chief Executive Sanjog Gupta echoed those sentiments, describing the World Cup as the pinnacle of one-day cricket.

He said the tournament would not only celebrate Africa's diversity but also help expand the sport's reach by inspiring young cricketers and leaving a lasting legacy in the region.

Several prominent cricket figures attended the launch ceremony, including South African greats Graeme Smith, Hashim Amla, Makhaya Ntini, Temba Bavuma and Kagiso Rabada, alongside Zimbabwe's Hamilton Masakadza and Namibia's Rudolf Jansen van Vuuren.

The 2027 World Cup will feature 14 teams and 57 matches under a revamped competition format.