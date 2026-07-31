New Victoria Falls stadium among venues for ODI World Cup next year

(Reuters) - A newly constructed stadium in Victoria Falls has been named among the venues for next year's 50-over World Cup, which Zimbabwe will co-host with South Africa and Namibia, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced.

The 10,000-seat Fale Mosi-oa-Tunya International Cricket Stadium, which is expected to host domestic cricket later this year, is one of 12 venues selected for the 14-team tournament. Harare and Bulawayo are Zimbabwe's other host ⁠cities.

Eight cities in South Africa will stage the bulk of the 57 matches scheduled for October and November, in what will be the first 50-over World Cup held on the continent in 24 years. Windhoek will be Namibia's sole venue.

"The ICC men's cricket World Cup represents the legacy and spectacle of limited-overs cricket," ICC chief executive Sanjog Gupta said in a statement.

"It also marks the ⁠return of the pinnacle event to Africa after more than two decades and will celebrate a continent defined by extraordinary people, vibrant cultures, breathtaking experiences and deep love for sport."

The ICC is yet to share ⁠the exact schedule of matches.

The tournament's three lowest-ranked teams will contest the Super Over, with the winners progressing to the next stage. The remaining 12 ⁠teams will then be split into two groups, with the top three sides in each group, along with the next ⁠best-placed team, advancing to the Super 7 stage. Following 21 round-robin matches, the top four teams will qualify for the semi-finals.

