Mohsin Naqvi chairs PSL review meeting with franchise owners

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi chaired a detailed review meeting with PSL management and franchise owners to assess the successful staging of HBL PSL 11 and discuss preparations for the upcoming edition of the league.

The meeting was attended by PSL Chief Executive Officer Salman Naseer, PCB Chief Financial Officer Javed Murtaza, PSL Director Usman Wahla and other officials. Participants appreciated Chairman Mohsin Naqvi and his team for successfully conducting HBL PSL 11 despite challenging circumstances.

The meeting also focused on planning for the next HBL PSL season. It was decided that workshops on the tournament window, playing conditions, direct signings and player retentions will be held in the near future.

Participants reviewed the standard of cricket across the 44 matches played during the 11th edition. HBL PSL 11 also recorded its highest-ever viewership across social media, streaming platforms and television.

The meeting further discussed a range of off-season and pre-season fan engagement activities. It was also decided that the PSL, in collaboration with all eight franchises, will launch the league’s official merchandise platform.