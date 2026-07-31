Wasim Akram's missing dog Duke found safe after public appeal

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Former Pakistan cricket captain Wasim Akram has been reunited with his missing pet dog, Duke, after launching a public appeal to help locate the animal.

Earlier, Akram had sought the public’s assistance after Duke went missing from Karachi’s DHA Phase 8 area. He also announced a cash reward of Rs250,000 through an Instagram Story for information leading to the dog’s safe recovery.

The former captain had informed his followers that Duke was a young black dog and urged anyone with information to come forward.

Sharing the good news on social media, Wasim Akram confirmed that Duke had been found safe. In a video message, he thanked everyone who helped in the search, including police officials, for their efforts in locating his pet.

Akram’s wife, Shaniera Akram, also celebrated Duke’s return by sharing pictures of the pet on her Instagram Story.