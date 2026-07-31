Sri Lanka Women outclass Pakistan by six wickets in T20I series opener

DAMBULLA (Dunya News) – Sri Lanka Women secured a commanding six-wicket victory over Pakistan Women in the opening match of the three-match T20 International series, successfully chasing a competitive target of 177 with an over to spare.

After winning the toss, Sri Lanka opted to field first, allowing Pakistan to make a brisk start with a 66-run opening partnership.

Captain Muneeba Ali struck a fluent 42 off 24 deliveries, hitting nine boundaries before being dismissed. Pakistan strengthened their position through a valuable 61-run stand between Iman Nasir and Shawaal Zulfiqar, taking the total to 127.

However, the visitors lost momentum in the closing overs as wickets fell at regular intervals, eventually finishing on 176-7 in their allotted 20 overs.

Shawaal Zulfiqar top-scored with 63, while Iman Nasir contributed 21 and Ayesha Zafar added 17.

For Sri Lanka, Kavisha Dilhari claimed two wickets, while Kavya Kavindi, Sugandika Kumari and Chamudi Praboda picked up one wicket each.

In reply, Sri Lanka comfortably reached 177-4 in 19 overs, thanks to a sensational unbeaten 101 by opener Imesha Dulani, who anchored the chase with a match-winning century.

Sri Lankan captain Chamari Athapaththu also made a significant contribution with 39 runs as the hosts took a 1-0 lead in the series.

For Pakistan, Nashra Sandhu claimed two wickets, while Hamna Bilal and Umm-e-Hani took one wicket apiece.

The second T20I will be played on August 2, while the third and final match is scheduled for August 4 in Dambulla.