Commonwealth Games: Arshad Nadeem out of medal race in javelin throw final

GLASGOW (Dunya News) - Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem failed to defend his title in the javelin throw competition at the Commonwealth Games, and was eliminated from the medal race.

He failed to defend his Commonwealth Games crown, delivering a dismal performance at the Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow on Friday night.

In the javelin throw final at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Arshad Nadeem missed his first throw, while his second throw was 77.41 metres and his third throw was 75.39 meters. In the final, Arshad Nadeem finished 9th out of 12 athletes.

Sri Lanka's Romesh Tharanga is in first place after 4 throws, his best throw is 89.75 metres, while India's Neeraj Chopra is in second place, Neeraj's best throw was 85.83 metres.

Defending champion Arshad Nadeem was in the field to defend his gold medal, qualifying for the men's javelin throw final by finishing seventh in the qualifying round with a best throw of 78.63 metres.

Arshad’s campaign in Glasgow had already raised eyebrows on Thursday when he barely scraped into the finals with a sluggish qualification throw of 78.63 metres. Any hopes of a final-round resurgence quickly evaporated under the stadium lights.

The defending champion began his evening with a foul on his first attempt. He followed it up with a disappointing 77.41 metre throw, before registering a dismal 75.61 metres on his third attempt. The subpar performance slammed the exit door shut, preventing him from booking a spot in the top-eight shootout.

The collapse marks a stunning fall from grace for the Mian Channu-born athlete, who had set the Commonwealth Games record in Birmingham four years ago with a massive 90.18 metre throw to secure gold.

This disaster marks Arshad’s third consecutive failure within a month. Prior to the Glasgow Games, the ace thrower put up an uncharacteristic display at a meet in Switzerland, followed by his twin struggles in the Commonwealth qualifiers and final.

Despite claiming gold at the Asian Championship, Arshad has struggled to find the rhythm that enabled him to stun the world with a historic 92.97 metre monster throw at the Paris Olympics.

His recent inability to breach even the 80-metre mark will surely sound alarm bells for his coach, Salman Butt, and the athletics authorities of the country.