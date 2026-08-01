Red Sox 1B Willson Contreras leaves game after being hit in helmet

Summary After Contreras was nearly hit by right-hander Will Klein on the first pitch of the at-bat, he was hit on a 1-1 pitch near his left ear
(Reuters) - Boston Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras was removed from Friday's game in the third inning against the Dodgers in Los Angeles after he was hit in the helmet by a 95.4 mph fastball.
After Contreras was nearly hit by right-hander Will Klein on the first pitch of the at-bat, he was hit on a 1-1 pitch near his left ear. After a visit from a team trainer, Contreras took first base and played out the top of the third inning.
In the bottom of the third, Nick Sogard moved from second base to first base, while Anthony Seigler took over at second and assumed the No. 5 spot in the batting order in place of Contreras.
Contreras entered Friday's game batting .289 with a .944 OPS, 23 home runs and 67 RBIs. In his first season in Boston, he was named an All-Star for the fourth time in his career.