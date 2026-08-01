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Red Sox 1B Willson Contreras leaves game after being hit in helmet

Red Sox 1B Willson Contreras leaves game after being hit in helmet
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Summary After Contreras was nearly hit by right-hander Will ⁠Klein on the first pitch of the at-bat, he was hit on a 1-1 pitch near his left ear

(Reuters) - Boston Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras was removed from Friday's game in the third inning against the Dodgers in Los Angeles after he was hit in the helmet by a 95.4 mph fastball.

After Contreras was nearly hit by right-hander Will ⁠Klein on the first pitch of the at-bat, he was hit on a 1-1 pitch near his left ear. After a visit from a team trainer, Contreras took first base and played out the top of the third inning.

In the ⁠bottom of the third, Nick Sogard moved from second base to first base, while Anthony Seigler took over at second and ⁠assumed the No. 5 spot in the batting order in place of Contreras.

Contreras entered Friday's ⁠game batting .289 with a .944 OPS, 23 home runs and 67 RBIs. In ⁠his first season in Boston, he was named an All-Star for the fourth time in his career.
 

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