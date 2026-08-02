Lions add veteran LB Devin White

(Reuters) – The Detroit Lions signed veteran linebacker Devin White to a free-agent contract on Saturday.

White, 28, ranked ​third in the league with 174 tackles ‌last season, his first with the Las Vegas Raiders. He now joins a Detroit defense featuring linebacker Jack ​Campbell, who was second in the NFL ​with 176 tackles in 2025.

White started all 17 ⁠games last season and also recorded 2.5 ​sacks, 11 tackles for loss, seven quarterback hits, one ​interception and one forced fumble.

For his career, White has 759 tackles, 25.5 sacks, 51 tackles for loss, 71 QB ​hits, four interceptions, seven forced fumbles and nine ​fumble recoveries in 100 regular-season games (93 starts) for the Tampa ‌Bay ⁠Buccaneers (2019-23), Houston Texans (2024) and Raiders.

He was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2021.

In 2020, he had two interceptions and two fumble recoveries over three ​playoff games, including ​an interception ⁠of Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LV as the Buccaneers defeated the ​Kansas City Chiefs 31-9.

White started the 2024 ​season ⁠with the Philadelphia Eagles but was released on Oct. 8 after being inactive for the first ⁠four games ​and missing a fifth game ​due to personal reasons.

Tampa Bay selected White fifth overall in ​the 2019 NFL Draft out of LSU.

--Field Level Media