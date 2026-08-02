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FIFA chief Infantino's position looks unacceptable, head of European leagues says

FIFA chief Infantino's position looks unacceptable, head of European leagues says
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Summary European Leagues chief Claudius Schaefer said Gianni Infantino's FIFA presidency is untenable after the failed World Cup rights plan, citing poor governance and no consultation.

ZURICH (Reuters) - Gianni Infantino's position as FIFA president looks untenable following his failed plan to sell a stake in the World ​Cup's commercial rights, the head of Europe's professional football ‌leagues said on Sunday.

Claudius Schaefer, whose organisation represents 53 professional men's and women's football leagues, said there could be "only one consequence" for Infantino after ​his plan triggered a storm of protest from regional associations.

"When ​I saw how this whole thing unfolded and that ⁠FIFA's key bodies weren't involved, then there's essentially only ​one consequence in any company or association," Schaefer told Swiss newspaper ​SonntagsZeitung.

Asked if this meant that Infantino was now unacceptable as FIFA president, Schaefer said: "This is usually the consequence when someone in a company pushes ​such a business deal forward without anyone knowing about it."

Infantino ​said on Friday that FIFA had scrapped the plan after a widespread backlash.

Regional ‌confederations ⁠UEFA and CONCACAF said on Saturday they had lost confidence in his leadership.

Schaefer, also chief executive of the Swiss Football League, said the proposal suggested that FIFA's main goal was to ​maximise profits for ​third parties ⁠by having more and bigger competitions in future.

"It's solely about the financial advantages; everything else is ​completely ignored," he said.

The European Leagues opposed this ​because it ⁠would add more matches to an already packed international calendar to the detriment of national championships, Schaefer said.

"Nobody knew about the ⁠plans, ​not even the FIFA Council, the governing ​body of FIFA. I was very surprised that the president was acting completely ​alone in this matter."

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