West Indies win toss, elect to bat first in second Test against Pakistan

TRINIDAD (Dunya News) - West Indies won the toss and elected to bat first against Pakistan in the second and final Test of the two-match series at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, on Sunday.

The hosts head into the series decider with a 1-0 advantage after securing a 90-run victory in the opening Test and will be aiming to clinch the series.

Pakistan, meanwhile, are looking to bounce back and level the contest.

Pakistan made four changes to their playing XI, handing Test debuts to Ubaid Shah and Awais Zafar. Abdullah Shafique and Sajid Khan also returned to the side.

Aamer Jamal, Khurram Shahzad, Shan Masood and Mohammad Abbas were left out of the lineup.

Also Read: Shan Masood ruled out of second Test against West Indies

Despite emerging as Pakistan's standout bowler in the first Test, Abbas was omitted, with captain Babar Azam saying the decision was based on the playing conditions.

West Indies opted to make first use of the pitch after their captain won the toss, hoping to build on the momentum from their victory in the series opener.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Azan Awais, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, Awais Zafar, Ali Usman, Sajid Khan, Mohammad Ali and Ubaid Shah.

West Indies: Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Brandon King, Kavem Hodge, Shai Hope, Amir Jangoo, Justin Greaves, Roston Chase (c), Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican, Shamar Joseph and Jayden Seales.