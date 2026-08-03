FIFA must rebuild trust after scrapping World Cup investor proposal, says Boyce

(Reuters) - Former FIFA vice-president Jim Boyce said on Sunday world soccer's governing body should focus on the interests of fans after President Gianni Infantino abandoned plans to sell a stake in the World Cup to private investors, calling the proposal "ludicrous".

FIFA had proposed raising up ​to $4.2 billion by selling a roughly 20% stake in a new entity that would oversee FIFA competitions, including the World ‌Cup.

The proposal, unveiled on Tuesday, drew immediate backlash. European football's governing body UEFA threatened to boycott FIFA events and accused the organisation of putting the sport's "soul" up for sale.

FIFA had argued that selling a minority stake in its commercial operations would generate billions of dollars to support soccer development worldwide and accused the media of mischaracterising ​the proposal.

"There's no way that this should be sold to investors," Boyce told Reuters.

"If you invest, you're looking to make money ​out of that investment. FIFA is a non-profit organisation. To promote football throughout the world, they don't need ⁠outside investors."

'REPAIR WORK'



Boyce said the episode had left FIFA with considerable work to do to restore trust.

"The average football fan has been sickened ​by what has happened. They are willing to see what repair work is going to be done," Boyce said.

"The president of FIFA is a ​very high-ranking position. And now, if he wants to retain his position, he's got to start the repair work caused by the damage from what I can only describe as a ludicrous suggestion."

The pressure on Infantino intensified on Saturday when regional confederations UEFA and CONCACAF said they had lost confidence in his leadership.

The fallout also reached ​FIFA's inner circle, with Infantino's senior adviser Carlos Cordeiro resigning on Friday and describing the proposal as "a bad deal for football".

Infantino faces re-election next ​year, with CONCACAF President Victor Montagliani reportedly considering a challenge.

Since succeeding Sepp Blatter in 2016, the 56-year-old Swiss has twice been re-elected unopposed. Infantino said in April ‌he ⁠would seek a fourth term, with the vote scheduled to take place in Morocco on March 18.

"He's (Infantino) got eight months where somehow he's got to get the credibility back. He's got to get the credibility back within, obviously, the member associations," Boyce added.

"But I do honestly believe that if ... he gets the credibility back ... he probably will have enough support to carry on for a further four years.

"But this has been a ​big blow to Infantino."

'PROMOTE THE GAME'



Boyce ​also raised concerns about ticket prices ⁠at the recently concluded World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, as well as VAR and FIFA's wider stewardship of the game.

"FIFA has got to get back to what FIFA is meant to ​do, and that's to promote the game of football for the average football supporter," he said.

"The greatest ​thrill is their country ⁠qualifying for a World Cup. These prices in America were absolutely ludicrous..."

Infantino has also faced scrutiny over the Folarin Balogun disciplinary case after FIFA suspended the automatic one-match ban imposed following his red card against Bosnia and Herzegovina after intervention from U.S. President Donald Trump.

"This overturning of the red card was ⁠a terrible ​decision made by FIFA. It should never have happened...," Boyce added.

"This whole VAR situation ​needs to be looked at as well because, to me, it's becoming absolutely crazy... VAR should only be used for a clear and deliberate mistake by the referee on the ​pitch who has taken charge of that game."