Atlanta United loan Emmanuel Latte Lath to Union Berlin

Summary Atlanta United loaned striker Emmanuel Latte Lath to Union Berlin for the 2026-27 season, with an option to buy, freeing a Designated Player spot for Atlanta's summer transfer plans.
(Reuters) – Emmanuel Latte Lath is headed to the Bundesliga, as Atlanta United loaned the forward to Union Berlin for the full 2026-27 season on Sunday.
The loan includes an option for Union Berlin to purchase Latte Lath's contract outright. The German club will take on his full salary.
Latte Lath, 27, came to Atlanta from Middlesbrough FC of the EFL Championship before the start of the 2025 MLS season. Atlanta paid a reported $22 million for a transfer fee, plus add-ons, marking a league record at the time.
In Atlanta, Latte Lath has recorded 11 goals and four assists in 48 matches across all competitions, including two goals and two assists in 14 games (10 starts) in the 2026 regular season.
Atlanta owns the worst record in MLS at 3-12-3 (12 points).
"After discussions with Manu, we felt this move was the right opportunity for everyone involved," Atlanta United chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson said in a statement. "Union Berlin competes at a high level in one of the top leagues in the world, and this gives him the chance to continue his development in a strong environment.
"We appreciate everything he brought to Atlanta and look forward to following his progress throughout the season. This move also opens up a Designated Player spot for us, which we will look to fill in this summer window."
--Field Level Media