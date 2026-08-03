Atlanta United loan Emmanuel Latte Lath to Union Berlin

(Reuters) – Emmanuel Latte Lath is headed to the Bundesliga, as Atlanta United loaned the forward to Union Berlin ​for the full 2026-27 season on Sunday.

The loan ‌includes an option for Union Berlin to purchase Latte Lath's contract outright. The German club will take on his full ​salary.

Latte Lath, 27, came to Atlanta from Middlesbrough ​FC of the EFL Championship before the start ⁠of the 2025 MLS season. Atlanta paid a reported $22 ​million for a transfer fee, plus add-ons, marking a ​league record at the time.

In Atlanta, Latte Lath has recorded 11 goals and four assists in 48 matches across all competitions, ​including two goals and two assists in 14 ​games (10 starts) in the 2026 regular season.

Atlanta owns the worst record ‌in ⁠MLS at 3-12-3 (12 points).

"After discussions with Manu, we felt this move was the right opportunity for everyone involved," Atlanta United chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris ​Henderson said in ​a statement. "Union ⁠Berlin competes at a high level in one of the top leagues in ​the world, and this gives him the ​chance to ⁠continue his development in a strong environment.

"We appreciate everything he brought to Atlanta and look forward to following ⁠his ​progress throughout the season. This move ​also opens up a Designated Player spot for us, which we will ​look to fill in this summer window."

--Field Level Media