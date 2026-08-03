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Liverpool boss Iraola downplays Frimpong injury concerns

Liverpool boss Iraola downplays Frimpong injury concerns
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Summary Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola said Jeremie Frimpong's substitution was due to overload, not injury, after the 4-2 loss to Leeds, easing fears ahead of the Premier League season.

(Reuters) - Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola was hopeful that Jeremie Frimpong had avoided injury during their 4-2 pre-season defeat by ​Leeds United in Chicago on Sunday after the ‌defender asked to be substituted midway through the second half.

Liverpool can ill afford to lose the 25-year-old with the club already suffering ​several injury setbacks ahead of the new Premier ​League season.

Defender Joe Gomez is expected to miss the start ⁠of the campaign after suffering a muscle injury in ​their win over Sunderland, while Conor Bradley, Hugo Ekitike and ​Giovanni Leoni remain sidelined as they continue to recover from injuries.

"Jeremie asked for the sub but I don't think it's an injury," ​Iraola told Liverpool media after the game.

"It was just ​some overload and I hope he's not injured in that way. I ‌don't ⁠think we've lost anyone."
Spaniard Iraola, who joined Liverpool in June after Dutchman Arne Slot was sacked, said the match had provided valuable lessons as they concluded their U.S. tour.

"Obviously it's not ​the result you ​want but ⁠I think it was probably the most useful friendly we played – in a positive ​way in the first half and in a ​negative ⁠way in the second half," he added.

"We've learned a lot from today and I think we can take good conclusions ⁠and ​solve some things."

Liverpool, who finished fifth ​last term, visit Newcastle United in their opening Premier League fixture on August ​23.

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