Talks on for Africa T20 Cup along the lines of Asia Cup

HARARE (Web Desk) - The Africa Cricket Association (ACA) is considering a continental T20 Cup, with the aim of commercialising the venture to fund its activities. The body, which was effectively reconstituted last year with Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) chief Tavengwa Mukuhlani appointed its chair, is currently reviewing proposals that it deems financially advantageous, but does not anticipate launching before 2027.

Under discussion at the moment are two major points: an ideal window for the tournament and what the qualification pathway will look like. The former will depend heavily on the participation and buy-in from South Africa, the biggest and busiest team on the continent, who are themselves waiting for direction from the next Future Tours Program (FTP).

Sources said that while Cricket South Africa (CSA) is keen on the idea in principle, it needs space in its own calendar in order to determine if it can send a first-choice team to any proposed tournament. Though South Africa are on a five-month break over their winter now, they begin playing again in September and continue non-stop till February 2027, when the current FTP runs out. The new FTP, for which planning has already begun, is expected to be finalised at the next two ICC meetings and issued before November 2027.

It will determine the calendar over the next five years for South Africa, and to a lesser extent for Zimbabwe, who are also Full Members but not part of the World Test Championship.

This year, CSA is in talks with ZC to participate in a tri-series that is likely to also include Namibia, to inaugurate the Mosi-oa-Tunya International Cricket Stadium at Victoria Falls. If the series takes place, it will also act as a curtain-raiser for any potential Africa Cup. There are currently provisional dates being pencilled in in August and the series could be played in ODI format as teams prepare for next year's 50-over World Cup. Some of the proceeds from this series will go towards the ACA and kickstart interest ahead of an Africa Cup.

South Africa's willingness to travel to their neighbours has ramped up over the last year. They played two Tests in Zimbabwe in June-July 2025, 11 years after last visiting them for Tests, as well as a T20 tri-series that included New Zealand. They also sent a second-string T20I side - though it did include Quinton de Kock on international comeback - to play the first match at the new Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek last October. The venue has since hosted men's Under-19 World Cup matches and will be one of the nine grounds used for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

The new-found co-operation comes as South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia prepare to co-host the 2027 ODI World Cup in 18 months' time. It is understood that the bulk of the games will be played in South Africa with Zimbabwe allotted two venues and Namibia one. Both South Africa and Zimbabwe have secured automatic qualification but Namibia, an Associate team, are part of the qualification pathway and not guaranteed a spot.

Similarly, South Africa and Zimbabwe - given their Full Member status - are crucial to the success of any future Africa T20 Cup. The ACA intends to create something similar to the Asia Cup, and hopes it will aid the growth of cricket on the continent.

