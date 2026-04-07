Juve beat Genoa to close in on Serie A top four

MILAN (Italy) (AFP) – Juventus moved to within a point of Serie A's Champions League places with a 2-0 win over Genoa on Monday, as the top four battle in Italy's top flight hots up.

Taking advantage of fourth-placed Como's goalless daw at Udinese earlier in the day, Juve notched the three points in Turin thanks to Gleison Bremer's fourth-minute header and a 17th-minute strike from the ever-reliable Weston McKennie.

American McKennie's fine finish took his Serie A tally to five, equalling his best-ever haul in a single league season back in his first campaign with Juve in 2020/21.

But he showed no interest in that personal statistic when speaking with DAZN after the match. saying "the important thing is getting into the Champions League".

Luciano Spalletti was hired to get Juve back into the Champions League and the former Italy coach could yet do that after a fifth straight match without defeat.

But the home fans had to thank goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio for a superb double save which stopped spirited Genoa from getting back in the game, first pawing away Aaron Martin's penalty and then keeping out Vitinha's volley.

Di Gregorio has had a tough second season at Juve, dropped from the first team in February following a series of clangers and only in goal on Monday due to Mattia Perin being substituted at half-time with a calf injury.

"He has some good moments and some tough moments, but we always knew that he was a quality goalkeeper. He knew that his moment would come," said Bremer.

Those stops helped put some distance between fifth-placed Juve and Roma, who trail Spalletti's team by three points in sixth after being thumped 5-2 at Inter Milan on Sunday.

Juve are also four points ahead of Atalanta, 3-0 winners at Lecce, ahead of Saturday's clash between the pair in Bergamo, with Como hosting league leaders Inter the following day.

Bremer's deflected effort was his third of the season and came after he netted his first Brazil goal, in a 2-1 defeat to France, with just over two months to go until the World Cup.

McKennie also scored for his country during the international break, and his give and go with Francisco Conceicao ended with the midfielder's ninth goal in all competitions for Juve this season.

Genoa suffered no real damage to their bid to avoid relegation as Daniele De Rossi's team sit six points above Lecce, who are in the bottom three after a heavy defeat.

Goals from Giorgio Scalvini, Lecce old boy Nikola Krstovic and Giacomo Raspadori gave seventh-placed Atalanta a straightforward win at the Stadio Via del mare.

Lecce were booed off by disgruntled fans after a defeat which left their team level on 27 points with Cremonese, who sit just outside the drop zone thanks to their superior head-to-head record.

