David Warner booked for drunk driving in Australia

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - David Warner, captain of Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League, has been charged in Australia over allegations of drink driving.

Australian media stated Warner was stopped by police in the Sydney suburb of Maroubra, where he underwent a breath test. Although he had pulled over before reaching the testing point, officials still conducted the test.

Reports stated that the test returned positive, after which police registered a case against him. Warner was taken into custody by New South Wales Police and shifted to a police station.

Media reports further said that he is scheduled to appear in court on May 7.

David Warner is currently leading Karachi Kings in the PSL and had traveled to Australia on a short break.

He was expected to rejoin his team on April 9.