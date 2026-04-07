Multan Sultans lead points table as first phase of PSL 11 concludes

(Dunya News) - The first phase of the Pakistan Super League Season 11 has come to an end, with Multan Sultans securing the top position on the points table.

The league has entered a rest day today, while the second phase is set to begin tomorrow in Karachi.

In the upcoming match on April 8, Hyderabad Kingsmen will face Peshawar Zalmi at the National Stadium Karachi. Babar Azam will lead Peshawar Zalmi, while Marnus Labuschagne will captain Hyderabad Kingsmen. The match is scheduled to begin at 7 PM.

A total of 14 matches were played in the first phase. Multan Sultans played five matches, winning four and losing one, which helped them maintain the top spot.

Karachi Kings currently sit second on the table after winning all three of their matches. Islamabad United hold third place, having won three out of four matches, with one match washed out due to rain.

Lahore Qalandars are placed fourth with two wins from three games, while Peshawar Zalmi stand fifth after winning both of their matches.

Quetta Gladiators are in sixth place with one win and three losses. Meanwhile, Rawalpindi and Hyderabad Kingsmen occupy the seventh and eighth positions respectively, as both teams have yet to register a win.

