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Tamim Iqbal appointed BCB president after board dissolved

Tamim Iqbal appointed BCB president after board dissolved
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Summary Bangladesh government appoints Tamim Iqbal as BCB president after dissolving board, following probe into disputed October election allegations.

DHAKA (Dunya News) – The Bangladesh government has appointed former cricketer Tamim Iqbal as the new president of the Bangladesh Cricket Board after dissolving its board of directors.

The decision came on Tuesday after the government disbanded the existing board led by Aminul Islam, following recommendations from a five-member investigative committee. The committee had been probing allegations related to the Bangladesh Cricket Board elections held in October last year.

According to reports, the committee presented its findings during a press briefing at the Ministry of Sports, outlining irregularities and concerns surrounding the electoral process. The move to restructure the board is seen as part of broader efforts to restore transparency and governance within the cricket body.

At 37, Tamim Iqbal becomes the youngest president in BCB history. He will head an 11-member ad hoc committee tasked with managing the board’s affairs. The committee includes former Bangladesh captain Minhajul Abedin and ex-cricketer and TV analyst Athar Ali Khan.

The development marks a significant shift in Bangladesh cricket administration, with expectations that the new leadership will address governance issues and steer the board toward stability. 

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