Bashir retains England 'ambition' despite Ashes snub

LONDON (AFP) – Shoaib Bashir retains a "massive ambition" to become England's go-to spinner despite being overlooked by selectors during a troubled tour of Australia.

Bashir was named as England's only frontline spinner for the tour Down Under but was not selected for any of the five Test matches as the tourists lost 4-1.

Instead all-rounder Will Jacks acted as the spin option for Ben Stokes' side in four of the five matches after an all-seam attack was selected for the opening Test.

"I've got a massive ambition to play for England," said Bashir, who has switched counties from Somerset to Derbyshire to secure more playing time.

"It's the most special thing and the most honourable thing that you can do, so I'll do anything in my powers to try and improve."

Derbyshire head coach Mickey Arthur, who has overseen Australia, South Africa, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, hailed the 22-year-old as one of the best spinners he has seen at that age.

"I've been very fortunate to see a lot of spinners, some in the subcontinent, I haven't seen a spinner that is as consistent as what Shoaib is at the same age," Arthur said.

"The growth is going to be massive and what we do is give them the roots to grow and the wings to fly. From what I've seen with Shoaib, the world is going to be his oyster."

Bashir was plucked from obscurity by England two years ago and claimed 68 wickets in 19 Tests.

He continued to be backed by the England set up despite inconsistent displays and Jack Leach being preferred to him at Somerset.

"Obviously it was very situational and the team was selected on a game-to-game basis and spin didn't play a massive part in the Ashes," Bashir said.

"I'm in communication with the England management a lot and I definitely feel that they're keeping an eye on me and seeing how I'm improving and tracking the things that I'm learning."

England host New Zealand in a three-Test series in June before facing Pakistan for three more Tests in August and September.

