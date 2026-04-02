PSL 11: Two matches scheduled for today

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Two matches are set to be played today (Thursday) in the Pakistan Super League Season 11.

In the first match, Islamabad United will face Quetta Gladiators at 2:30 PM at Gaddafi Stadium.

So far in the tournament, Quetta Gladiators have played two matches, winning one and losing one. Islamabad United have also played two matches, losing one while their other match was washed out due to rain.

The second match of the day will see Karachi Kings take on Rawalpindi at 7:00 PM.

