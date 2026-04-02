Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

Defending champ Pegula wins WTA Charleston opener

Defending champ Pegula wins WTA Charleston opener
Updated on

Summary Defending champion and top seed Jessica Pegula labored more than three hours to reach the round of 16 at the WTA Charleston Open with a 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 victory over Yulia Putintseva.

WASHINGTON (United States) (AFP) – Defending champion and top seed Jessica Pegula labored more than three hours to reach the round of 16 at the WTA Charleston Open on Wednesday with a 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 victory over Yulia Putintseva.

Pegula, the world number five from the United States, had clawed back a set but was broken to trail 0-2 in the third before mounting a final fightback.

"All I just kept thinking was, like, welcome to the clay court season," Pegula said after grinding out the win on Charleston's green clay.

Pegula, who enjoyed a first-round bye, said the breezy conditions and challenging shadows made it hard to respond aggressively to the high, looping shots from 72nd-ranked Putintseva of Kazakhstan.

"She's a really tricky opponent in general," Pegula said.

"I feel like especially on clay she can be really crafty, use high balls, low balls, slices, drop shots, and I felt like she was just honestly toying with me there for quite a while," added the American, who was broken as she served for the match at 5-4 but broke back to give herself another opportunity to close it out.

Pegula is chasing her second title of the year, after a victory in Dubai in February.

Second-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova withdrew from the tournament before her second-round opener on Wednesday, saying she had "a bit of an injury" picked up in Miami.

The 13th-ranked Russian was replaced in the draw by Ekaterine Gorgodze of Georgia.
 

Browse Topics
Sports

Related News

Bayern reach women's Champions League semis after late show sinks United
Final ticket sales phase begins for FIFA World Cup
Judge allows Woods to leave US for treatment, Ryder Cup captaincy off
Late-charging Ganna denies Van Aert at Across Flanders
Featured

Russia says US should abandon 'language of ultimatums' on Iran

Greek Orthodox Patriarch leads Palm Sunday ceremony in empty Jerusalem Old City

Iran says several 'enemy aircraft, including C-130' destroyed during US pilot rescue mission

PM Shehbaz vows relief for public, reviews fuel reserves and subsidy measures

US intelligence warns Iran unlikely to ease Hormuz Strait chokehold soon