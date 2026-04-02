Bayern reach women's Champions League semis after late show sinks United

MUNICH (Germany) (AFP) – Bayern Munich turned the match with a quick-fire late double to beat Manchester United 2-1 at home on Wednesday and reach the women's Champions League semi-finals, winning 5-3 on aggregate.

Melvine Malard's early goal had the tie on track for extra time and United on course to become the first English side to win in Munich.

After peppering the United goal since Malard's opener, Bayern broke through in emphatic fashion when Glodis Viggosdottir and Linda Dallmann both scored inside the final 10 minutes.

"We needed patience today. In the first half, we couldn't find the solutions we needed," Dallmann told Disney Plus.

"In the second half, we were so much better and patient on the ball."

The result ended United's hopes of a first Champions League semi-final appearance and put Bayern on track for a likely meeting with title favourites Barcelona.

United coach Marc Skinner lamented his side's exertions in Saturday's 3-0 loss to derby rivals Manchester City, while Bayern cruised past lowly Nuremberg.

"The one regret I have from this is that if we had our freshness and our fit players, we could have gone toe-to-toe with them and changed that second half," Skinner said.

Bayern's 3-2 win at Old Trafford, headlined by a double for childhood United fan Pernille Harder, gave the German side the advantage before the second leg.

But with 11 minutes gone, Malard made the most of a Bayern defensive mix-up to give United the lead on the night and level up the tie.

Jayde Riviere launched a ball up-field and Bayern 'keeper Ena Mahmutovic failed to clear, allowing Malard to nab the ball and roll it into an empty net.

United held firm despite waves of Bayern pressure.

Harder forced a last-ditch save from United goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce early in the second half.

Germany captain Giulia Gwinn went close just inside the final quarter-hour.

The dam finally broke after 81 minutes when Viggosdottir headed in a rebound from Bayern's 13th corner of the match.

Bayern took just three minutes to score again and put the result beyond doubt, Dallmann thumping an excellent effort from the edge of the box past Tullis-Joyce and into the top corner.

The win sends Bayern to the semis for the first time since 2021, where they are likely to take on Spanish champions Barcelona, who beat them 7-1 in the group stage.

"That's football -- you get to see each other again. It was a very hard lesson for us but we learned a lot," Dallmann said.

"Now we have a second chance."

Barcelona have appeared in the past five Champions League finals, winning three. The Catalans destroyed Spanish rivals Real Madrid 6-2 in their opening quarter-final leg, with the return match on Thursday.

