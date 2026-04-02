Anderson backs England for Australia revenge despite Ashes woes

LONDON (AFP) – Fast-bowling great James Anderson believes England can still regain the Ashes on home soil next year despite a dire series loss in Australia.

The veteran paceman, effectively forced into England retirement by the current set-up, could only look on as Ben Stokes' men succumbed to a 4-1 loss in a five-Test contest from November to January.

What made the reverse even tougher to take was that England had travelled 'Down Under' with hope of winning the Ashes for the first time since 2015 given they were up against a less than vintage Australia team.

But Ben Stokes' men were undone by poor preparation, questionable selection and a lack of cricket nous by a more hardened Australia side, while England's cause was not helped by their drinking exploits a controversial mid-series break in Noosa.

"Obviously, I think Ashes series are huge and everyone gets judged," said Anderson, still playing for Lancashire at the age of 43 during the county's pre-season media day on Wednesday.

Anderson, whose 704 Test wickets are an England record and the most taken by any fast bowler in the history of the format, added: "We've seen the backlash of losing in Australia quite heavily. I thought they had a great chance of causing an upset or winning, certainly, out in Australia. I still feel like they've got a great chance of winning in England, as well."

English cricket chiefs decided against ditching Stokes as Test captain, with coach Brendon McCullum and managing director Rob Key also keeping their jobs despite a comprehensive defeat.

Anderson, who will captain Lancashire in this season's first-class County Championship, was coy when asked if England had been right to retain the trio, saying: "They've decided that that's the right way to go.

"We've seen it in the past where people have lost their jobs after Ashes series and maybe knee-jerk reactions to what that is."

Anderson, who turns 44 in July, was however buoyed by the form shown in Australia by England paceman Josh Tongue although concerned by the prospects for express quick Jofra Archer.

"I love Josh Tongue," said Anderson. "I think he's a serious bowler. And I'm sure he'll play many, many more Tests. Jofra, I'm not sure, with his injuries and T20 commitments, with his Test career, what the future looks like for that."

