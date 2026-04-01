List of qualified teams for 2026 World Cup

Summary Argentina are the reigning champions of men’s football, having lifted the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar by defeating France in the final. They have won the World Cup three times
(Reuters) – Argentina are the reigning champions of men’s football, having lifted the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Led by Lionel Messi, they triumphed over France in the final to claim their third World Cup title.
Brazil is the most successful team in history, with a record five titles (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002). Germany and Italy follow with four championships each. Brazil also stands out as the only country to have competed in every edition of the tournament.
The 2026 edition of World Cup will feature 48 teams, an expansion from the previous 32-team format. The teams have been divided into 12 groups of four teams, with the top two and eight best third-placed teams advancing to a new round of 32.
Following are teams that have qualified for the 2026 World Cup, to be hosted by the US, Mexico and Canada from June 11 to July 19:
UNITED STATES
Taking part as hosts
Best performance: Third place (1930)
MEXICO:
Taking part as hosts
Best performance: Quarter-finals (1970, 1986)
CANADA:
Taking part as hosts
Best performance: Group stage (1986, 2022)
JAPAN
Qualified on: March 20
Best performance: Round of 16 (2002, 2010, 2018, 2022)
NEW ZEALAND
Qualified on: March 24
Best performance: Group stage (1982, 2010)
IRAN
Qualified on: March 25
Best performance: Group stage (1978, 1998, 2006, 2014, 2018, 2022)
ARGENTINA
Qualified on: March 25
Best performance: Winners (1978, 1986, 2022)
UZBEKISTAN
Qualified on: June 5
Best performance: Never previously qualified
SOUTH KOREA
Qualified on: June 5
Best performance: Fourth place (2002)
JORDAN
Qualified on: June 5
Best performance: Never previously qualified
AUSTRALIA
Qualified on: June 10
Best performance: Round of 16 (2006, 2022)
BRAZIL
Qualified on: June 10
Best performance: Winners (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002)
ECUADOR
Qualified on: June 10
Best performance: Round of 16 (2006)
URUGUAY
Qualified on: September 4
Best performance: Winners (1930, 1950)
COLOMBIA
Qualified on: September 4
Best performance: Quarter-finals (2014)
PARAGUAY
Qualified on: September 4
Best performance: Quarter-finals (2010)
MOROCCO
Qualified on: September 5
Best performance: Semi-finals (2022)
TUNISIA
Qualified on: September 8
Best performance: Group Stage (1978, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2018, 2022)
EGYPT
Qualified on: October 8
Best performance: Round of 16 (1934)
ALGERIA
Qualified on: October 9
Best performance: Round of 16 (2014)
GHANA
Qualified on: October 12
Best performance: Quarter-finals (2010)
CAPE VERDE
Qualified on: October 13
Best performance: Never previously qualified
SOUTH AFRICA
Qualified on: October 14
Best performance: Group stage (1998, 2002, 2010)
QATAR
Qualified on: October 14
Best performance: Group stage (2022)
ENGLAND
Qualified on: October 14
Best performance: Winners (1966)
SAUDI ARABIA
Qualified on: October 14
Best performance: Round of 16 (1994)
IVORY COAST
Qualified on: October 14
Best performance: Group stage (2006, 2010, 2014)
SENEGAL
Qualified on: October 14
Best performance: Quarter-finals (2002)
FRANCE
Qualified on: November 13
Best performance: Winners (1998, 2018)
CROATIA
Qualified on: November 14
Best performance: Runners-up (2018)
PORTUGAL
Qualified on: November 16
Best performance: Third place (1966)
NORWAY
Qualified on: November 16
Best performance: Round of 16 (1938, 1998)
GERMANY
Qualified on: November 17
Best performance: Winners (1954, 1974, 1990, 2014)
NETHERLANDS
Qualified on: November 17
Best performance: Runners-up (1974, 1978, 2010)
BELGIUM
Qualified on: November 18
Best performance: Third place (2018)
AUSTRIA
Qualified on: November 18
Best performance: Third place (1954)
SWITZERLAND
Qualified on: November 18
Best performance: Quarter-finals (1934, 1938, 1954)
SPAIN
Qualified on: November 18
Best performance: Winners (2010)
SCOTLAND
Qualified on: November 18
Best performance: Group stage (1954, 1958, 1974, 1978, 1982, 1986, 1990, 1998)
PANAMA
Qualified on: November 19
Best performance: Group stage (2018)
HAITI
Qualified on: November 19
Best performance: Group stage (1974)
CURACAO
Qualified on: November 19
Best performance: Never previously qualified
SWEDEN
Qualified on: March 31
Best performance: Runners-up (1958)
TURKEY
Qualified on: March 31
Best performance: Third place (2002)
CZECH REPUBLIC
Qualified on: March 31
Best performance: Runners-up (1934, 1962)
BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA
Qualified on: March 31
Best performance: Group stage (2014)
DR CONGO
Qualified on: March 31
Best performance: Group stage (1974)
IRAQ
Qualified on: March 31
Best performance: Group stage (1986)