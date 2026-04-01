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Multan Sultans face Hyderabad Kings today in PSL clash

Multan Sultans face Hyderabad Kings today in PSL clash
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Summary PSL 11 action continues as Multan Sultans face Hyderabad Kings today; Islamabad vs Peshawar match abandoned due to rain, both teams awarded one point each

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Exciting matches continue in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 11, with teams battling for crucial points in the tournament.

Today, Multan Sultans will take on Hyderabad Kings in a key fixture scheduled to be played at 7pm at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

Dunya Media Group is the media partner of Multan Sultans.

In the previous match, the contest between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi was affected by rain.

Due to continuous rainfall, even the toss could not take place, and with the outfield remaining wet, the umpires decided to call off the match.

As a result, both teams were awarded one point each.

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