Multan Sultans beat Hyderabad Kingsmen by six wickets in PSL 11 thriller

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Multan Sultans secured a convincing six-wicket victory over Hyderabad Kingsmen in the eighth match of PSL 11 at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

Chasing a daunting target of 226 runs, Multan Sultans successfully reached 226 for the loss of four wickets in 19.4 overs, delivering an impressive batting performance.

The standout performer for Multan was Sahibzada Farhan, who played an unbeaten innings of 106 runs off 57 balls. His knock included eight sixes and seven fours.

He was well supported by Steve Smith, who scored 46 runs, and Shan Masood, who contributed 29.

Josh Philippe managed 9 runs before being dismissed, while Arafat Minhas remained not out on 26.

For Hyderabad Kingsmen, Saim Ayub took two wickets, while Maheesh Theekshana and Hasan Khan claimed one wicket each.

Earlier, after winning the toss, Hyderabad Kingsmen opted to bat first and posted a formidable total of 225 for 5 in their allotted 20 overs.

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They got off to a strong start, with Saim Ayub and Moaz Sadaqat putting together a 59-run opening partnership.

Ayub scored 27 before being dismissed, while Sadaqat played an aggressive innings of 62 runs off 26 balls, hitting five sixes and five fours.

Sharjeel Khan remained unbeaten on 51, and Irfan Khan Niazi contributed an unbeaten 22 to push the total past 220.

For Multan Sultans, Mohammad Wasim Jr. was the pick of the bowlers with two wickets, while Ashton Turner, Peter Siddle, and Mohammad Nawaz took one wicket each.