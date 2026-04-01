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Big names dropped as Australia announce 2026 central contracts

Big names dropped as Australia announce 2026 central contracts
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Summary Cricket Australia announced 2025-26 central contracts, reducing the squad to 21. Big names dropped, while Smith, Cummins, Labuschagne, and Zampa retained spots for 15 Tests.

(Web Desk) – Cricket Australia (CA) has unveiled its central contracts for the 2025-26 season, reducing the number of players from 23 to 21.

The announcement saw some prominent names dropped from the contracts list.

Under the agreement with the Australian Cricketers’ Association, 20 to 24 players are eligible for central contracts each season.

For the upcoming period, players including Adam Zampa, Marcus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, and Pat Cummins have secured central contracts. Veteran players such as Steve Smith, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Jack Wildermuth were also included.

However, players like Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Matthew Short, Usman Khawaja, and Sam Constance did not receive contracts this season. Notably, Usman Khawaja has retired from international cricket.

The Australian team is scheduled to play 15 Test matches over the next 12 months, making this a crucial period for the contracted players.
 

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