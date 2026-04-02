South African cricketer announces retirement from international cricket

JOHANNESBURG (Dunya News) – South African batsman Reeza van der Dussen has officially retired from international cricket, sharing the announcement and an emotional farewell message on social media.

“It is with a proud heart and a profound sense of gratitude that I announce my retirement from International Cricket. To wear the Proteas jersey is a feat that demands a level of resilience and dedication that both tests, and rewards you in the most incredible way. To have played for my Country has been the greatest honour of my life,” he wrote in the post.

“This journey has been paved with years of sacrifice, but the privilege of representing South Africa was worth every moment.”

The right-handed batter made his international debut on October 9, 2018, in a T20 match against Zimbabwe.

Over the course of his career, van der Dussen became a key player for South Africa across all three formats, featuring in 57 T20s, 71 One Day Internationals, and 18 Test matches.

He played his final international game on August 16, 2025, against Australia. Known for his consistent batting and dependable performances in crucial situations, van der Dussen earned admiration from fans and teammates alike.

One of the highlights of his career came during the 2023 Cricket World Cup, when he scored a brilliant 133-run century against New Zealand, leaving a lasting impression on cricket followers worldwide. His steady presence at the crease and ability to perform under pressure will be fondly remembered in South African cricket history.

