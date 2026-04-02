PSL 11: Azam Khan, David Warner lead Karachi Kings to thrilling 5-wicket win over RawalPindiz

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Karachi Kings produced a commanding run chase to defeat RawalPindiz by five wickets in the 10th match of the Pakistan Super League 2026 at Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday, with Azam Khan and David Warner delivering match-winning performances.

Chasing a challenging 198-run target, Karachi Kings reached 198/5 with four balls to spare, registering their third consecutive victory in the tournament. A decisive 76-run partnership for the third wicket between Azam and Warner anchored the pursuit after an early setback.

The Kings’ innings began on an uneven note as opener Muhammad Waseem fell in the third over with 27 runs on the board. Salman Ali Agha then joined Warner, and the pair steadied the innings with a composed 43-run stand for the second wicket before Agha departed for 29 in the ninth over.

A tactical shift saw Azam promoted to number five ahead of Moeen Ali, a decision that proved pivotal. Azam immediately injected momentum into the chase, combining with Warner to keep the required rate under control while punishing loose deliveries.

Warner brought up a fluent half-century off 36 balls, striking six fours and a six, before being dismissed in the 16th over by Daryl Mitchell. Despite losing his captain, Karachi Kings remained firmly in control thanks to Azam’s aggressive stroke play.

Azam dominated the latter stages of the innings, smashing 74 off just 34 deliveries, an innings decorated with six fours and six sixes. His effort brought the Kings within touching distance of victory before he was dismissed in the penultimate over by Mohammad Amir.

Mitchell struck again on the first delivery of the final over, removing Moeen Ali for five to briefly raise hopes for RawalPindiz. However, Mohammad Abbas Afridi sealed the win in emphatic fashion by launching a six on the very next ball.

Mitchell emerged as the pick of the bowlers for RawalPindiz with figures of 3 for 32 in 3.2 overs, while Naseem Shah and Amir claimed one wicket each.

Earlier, RawalPindiz posted a competitive total of 197/6 after being put in to bat, powered by a remarkable fourth-wicket partnership between Mitchell and Sam Billings.

The innings began shakily for the debutants as Hasan Ali dismissed captain Mohammad Rizwan for 21 in the third over, leaving the score at 28. Further blows followed when Khushdil Shah removed Yasir Khan and Kamran Ghulam in quick succession, reducing RawalPindiz to 55/3 in just over six overs.

Mitchell and Billings then orchestrated a counter-attack, stitching together a 120-run partnership that shifted momentum. Both batters brought up half-centuries, with Mitchell scoring 65 off 41 balls, including five fours and three sixes, while Billings struck 58 from 35 deliveries, hitting eight fours and a six.

The partnership was eventually broken in the 18th over when Hasan Ali dismissed Billings, and Mitchell fell shortly after to Mir Hamza on the first ball of the penultimate over.

A late cameo from Abdullah Fazal, who remained unbeaten on 17 off eight balls, ensured RawalPindiz finished strongly and set a formidable target.

Hasan Ali led the bowling effort for Karachi Kings with figures of 3 for 24 in his four overs, while Khushdil Shah claimed two wickets and Mir Hamza chipped in with one.

Squads

Karachi Kings: David Warner (c), Hasan Ali, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Khushdil Shah, Saad Baig, Moeen Ali, Azam Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Shahid Aziz, Mir Hamza, Adam Zampa, Hamza Sohail, Aqib Ilyas, Khuzaima Bin Tanveer, Muhammad Waseem, Haroon Arshad, Reeza Hendricks, Ihsanullah, Rizwanullah.

RawalPindiz: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Sam Billings, Jalat Khan, Yasir Khan, Naseem Shah, Rishad Hossain, Daryl Mitchell, Mohammad Amir, Abdullah Fazal, Amad Butt, Dian Forrestor, Asif Afridi, Kamran Ghulam, Razaullah, Mohammad Amir Khan, Shahzaib Khan, Cole McConchie, Usman Khawaja, Saad Masood.