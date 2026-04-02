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Islamabad United register first win, beat Quetta Gladiators by 8 wickets in PSL 11

Islamabad United register first win, beat Quetta Gladiators by 8 wickets in PSL 11
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Summary Samir Minhas led the charge with 83 off 48 balls, while captain Shadab Khan remained unbeaten on 69 off 39 balls.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Islamabad United secured their first victory of PSL 11 by defeating Quetta Gladiators by eight wickets in the ninth match of the tournament.

Chasing a target of 184, Islamabad United reached 185 for 2 in 18.2 overs. Samir Minhas led the charge with 83 off 48 balls, while captain Shadab Khan remained unbeaten on 69 off 39 balls. Devon Conway scored 18, and Andre Gous managed 2 runs.

Abrar Ahmed took both wickets for Quetta Gladiators.

Earlier, Quetta Gladiators, after winning the toss at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore, posted 183 for 5 in their 20 overs. Hasan Nawaz starred with an unbeaten 66 off 36 balls, including 3 sixes and 6 fours, while skipper Saud Shakeel contributed 42.

Other contributions came from Shamaal Hussain (21), Khawaja Nafay (18), and Tom Curran, who remained not out on 29 off 22 balls.

For Islamabad United, Shadab Khan picked up three wickets, while Salman Irshad and Imad Wasim claimed one each.
 

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