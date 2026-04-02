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PCB rejects Fakhar Zaman appeal

PCB rejects Fakhar Zaman appeal
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Summary PCB rejects Fakhar Zaman appeal in ball-tampering case, upholds two-match ban, ruling him out of upcoming PSL fixtures.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Cricket Board technical committee has rejected the appeal of Fakhar Zaman in a ball-tampering case, upholding his two-match suspension.

Fakhar Zaman had challenged the ban imposed for violating Article 2.14 of the PSL Code of Conduct during a match between Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings at Gaddafi Stadium on March 29.

The PSL Technical Committee, comprising Professor Javed Malik, Dr Mumriz Naqshband, and Syed Ali Naqvi, reviewed the evidence and heard arguments from all relevant parties before dismissing the appeal. The committee maintained the original decision of match referee Roshan Mahanama.

As a result, Fakhar Zaman will miss the upcoming matches against Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators. The committee’s decision has been declared final and binding on all parties.

 

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