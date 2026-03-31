Fisher, O'Rourke, Tickner return from injuries for white-ball tour of Bangladesh

NAPIER (Web Desk) - Fast bowlers Matthew Fisher, Will O'Rourke and Blair Tickner are set to return to the New Zealand side following injuries for the white-ball tour of Bangladesh in April. Offspinning allrounder Dean Foxcroft, meanwhile, returns to the white-ball set-up for the first time since April 2024.

Tom Latham has been named captain for the series, with regular white-ball captain Mitchell Santner unavailable due to his commitments with Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

O'Rourke is returning from a back injury for the three ODIs, and Fisher (shin injury) for the T20Is. Tickner (ankle injury) has been named in both squads.

"Will, Blair and Matt have been working very hard over the past few months to get themselves back on the park and back in contention for selection and we're pleased to welcome them back into the group," head coach Rob Walter said. "With the amount of cricket being played in the modern game, having depth in our bowling stocks is key. Having players of this quality come back is great for our side."

Foxcroft has earned his recall on the back of a superb domestic season, finishing as the second-highest run-scorer for champions Central Districts in the Ford Trophy. With 435 runs in 11 innings, he finished fourth overall in the list of highest run-getters in the tournament.

Fresh off the NZ A one-day series in Sri Lanka, Muhammad Abbas and Adi Ashok have been named in the ODI squad, while Kristian Clarke and Ben Sears are named in both squads. Kristian Clarke and Jayden Lennox, who were part of New Zealand's historic series win against India in January, have also been named in both squads, with Lennox in line for his T20I debut.

New Zealand will arrive in Dhaka on April 13 and play the first two ODIs at the Shere Bangla National Stadium on April 17 and 20. The teams will travel to Chattogram to play the third ODI on April 23. The teams will then play the T20Is starting with two matches on April 27 and 29 in Chattogram. They will return to Dhaka to play the last T20I on May 2.

NZ ODI squad:

Tom Latham (capt), Muhammad Abbas, Adi Ashok, Kristian Clarke, Josh Clarkson, Dane Cleaver, Dean Foxcroft, Nick Kelly , Jayden Lennox, Henry Nicholls, Will O'Rourke, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner, Will Young

NZ T20I squad:

Tom Latham (capt), Katene Clarke, Kristian Clarke, Josh Clarkson, Dane Cleaver, Matt Fisher, Dean Foxcroft, Bevin Jacobs, Nick Kelly , Jayden Lennox, Tim Robinson, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner

