PCB finds Naseem Shah guilty over controversial tweet, slaps Rs20 million fine

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Cricket Board has imposed a Rs20 million fine on fast bowler Naseem Shah after finding him guilty of violating central contract clauses and social media guidelines following a high-profile controversy linked to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

According to an official statement, the PCB issued a show-cause notice to the player on March 27, initiating formal disciplinary proceedings. The matter was subsequently heard by a three-member disciplinary committee, which reviewed the evidence, account activity and the player’s response before delivering its verdict.

The board confirmed that Naseem Shah submitted an unconditional apology during the proceedings, which was taken on record. However, after examining the available evidence and findings of the inquiry, the committee concluded that the fast bowler had breached multiple provisions of his central contract as well as the board’s social media code of conduct.

The controversy had erupted during the early phase of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season, when a post from Naseem Shah’s official X account questioned the protocol and reception extended to CM Maryam Nawaz at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium. The post quickly went viral, drawing widespread attention across social media platforms before being deleted. The player later claimed that his account had been compromised.

Despite the clarification, the PCB proceeded with disciplinary action, emphasising the responsibility of centrally contracted players to uphold professional standards in both public conduct and digital engagement. The findings of the committee led to the imposition of a Rs20 million financial penalty, reflecting the seriousness of the violations identified.

In a parallel development, the PCB also took action against the individual managing the player’s social media presence. Naseem Shah’s social media adviser has been removed from his role, while the board has decided to blacklist the adviser from working with any PCB-contracted player in the future. The move effectively bars the individual from participating in professional engagements within Pakistan’s cricketing framework. Officials indicated that the decision was taken after establishing the adviser’s involvement in the handling of the account during the period under review. The blacklisting is understood to be part of broader efforts to regulate third-party management of players’ digital platforms and ensure compliance with board policies.

The PCB reiterated its commitment to maintaining discipline, professionalism and adherence to contractual obligations, particularly in an era where players’ online presence carries significant public and institutional implications. The board underscored that all centrally contracted cricketers are expected to strictly follow established guidelines governing conduct on and off the field.

Naseem Shah, 23, remains a key figure in Pakistan’s pace attack across formats, with his performances continuing to attract attention during the ongoing domestic and international calendar. The disciplinary action, however, places renewed focus on regulatory oversight within the sport, especially concerning player behaviour in the digital sphere.