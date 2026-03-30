Sohail Tanvir appointed new bowling coach of Quetta Gladiators

QUETTA (Dunya News) – Former pacer Sohail Tanvir has been named the new bowling coach of Pakistan Super League franchise Quetta Gladiators, replacing Wahab Riaz.

Tanvir is set to join the Gladiators squad on March 31.

Quetta Gladiators’ manager Azam Khan said Tanvir’s presence will provide an excellent learning opportunity for the team’s bowlers.

Previously, Wahab Riaz had been appointed as the bowling coach, but the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) revoked his No Objection Certificate (NOC) due to his affiliation with the Women’s setup.

Alongside Riaz, team director Sarfaraz Ahmed also had his NOC canceled, leading the franchise to release both from the squad.

