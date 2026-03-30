Fakhar Zaman charged over ball tampering in PSL 11

LAHORE (Web Desk) - In the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11, Lahore Qalandars’ Fakhar Zaman has been charged with a Level 3 offense for ball tampering. The Pakistan Cricket Board has issued a statement regarding violations of the code of conduct.

According to the PCB, Fakhar Zaman of Lahore Qalandars has been charged with a Level 3 offense for breaching Article 41.3 of the PSL playing conditions.

The PCB stated that the violation relates to altering the condition of the ball. Match referee Roshan Mahanama conducted the disciplinary hearing, while Fakhar Zaman denied the charges against him.

The PCB further said that the case will be heard again within the next 48 hours, after which the match referee will announce the final decision.

It is worth noting that during the sixth match of HBL PSL 11, Lahore Qalandars were penalized 5 runs for ball tampering during Karachi Kings’ innings.

In the match played in Lahore, Karachi Kings defeated Lahore Qalandars by 4 wickets.

Batting first, Lahore Qalandars scored 128 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in the allotted 20 overs, while Karachi Kings chased down the target of 129 runs in the final over with the loss of 4 wickets.