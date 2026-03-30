Doue brace leads France past Colombia in friendly

LANDOVER (United States) (AFP) – Desire Doue struck twice as a much-changed France beat Colombia 3-1 in a friendly in the United States on Sunday, with regular captain Kylian Mbappe limited to a late substitute appearance.

France completed a successful pre-World Cup trip stateside with a second win over South American opposition in four days following a 2-1 victory over Brazil earlier in the week.

"It was a good win. It wasn't easy," Doue told TF1 after scoring his first international goals.

"It's a really proud moment and I'm very happy," said the 20-year-old.

"We've had two good warm-up matches before the World Cup. It was important to win today and that's what we did. We played with intensity and did some good things. We need to keep it going like that."

Didier Deschamps changed his entire starting line-up for the game played at the home of the NFL's Washington Commanders in Landover, Maryland, the last before he names his World Cup squad in May.

Colombia fielded much of the same team that started Thursday's 2-1 loss to Croatia in Orlando, with Bayern Munich's Luis Diaz and former Real Madrid playmaker James Rodriguez in the side.

Paris Saint-Germain forward Doue gave France the lead on 30 minutes when his low drive from the edge of the box was accidentally diverted in by Crystal Palace defender Daniel Munoz.

Inter Milan striker Marcus Thuram headed in a cross from Monaco midfielder Maghnes Akliouche just before half-time to double France's advantage.

Thuram teed up Doue for his second of the match on 56 minutes, with Jaminton Campaz crashing a shot in off the post to pull a goal back for Colombia moments before the introduction of Mbappe.

The Real Madrid star netted in the win over Brazil on Thursday to move within one goal of equalling France's all-time scoring record, but he was rested for much of the afternoon against Colombia after recently returning from three weeks out with a knee injury.

Mbappe remains on 56 goals after making his 96th appearance for his country, leaving him just one goal away from equalling the France record of 57 goals held by the recently-retired Olivier Giroud.

