Karachi Kings Hasan Ali fined over Code of Conduct violation

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Karachi Kings’ fast bowler Hasan Ali was fined 10 percent of his match fee for a Level 1 breach of PCB’s Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel.

Hasan accepted the charge levelled against him and accepted the penalty.

Hasan breached the Article 2.5, which pertains to “Using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during a match”.

The incident occurred on the last ball of the 19th over of Lahore Qalandars’ batting innings when Hasan dismissed Haseebullah.

On the other hand, Lahore Qalandars’ Fakhar Zaman has been charged with a Level 3 Offence under Article 2.14 of the applicable Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, for violating Article 41.3 of the HBL PSL 11 playing conditions which makes it an offence to take any action which changes the condition of the ball.

Fakhar denied the charge levelled against him during a disciplinary hearing led by the Match Referee Roshan Mahanama.

Another hearing is set to take take place within the next 48 hours after which the Match Referee will share his verdict. The incident occurred during the second innings of the match.

