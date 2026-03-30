IPL captain takes pop at Cricket Australia over record-buy Green

MUMBAI (AFP) – Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Ajinkya Rahane aimed a dig at Cricket Australia after $2.7 million all-rounder Cameron Green was unable to bowl as they opened their IPL season with defeat.

Green was snapped up by three-time champions Kolkata in the December auction for 252 million rupees to become the most expensive overseas buy in Indian Premier League history.

Kolkata posted 220 against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, with Green hitting a four and a six while batting at number three before he departed for 18 off 10 balls.

The Kolkata bowlers – minus Australian international Green – then took a beating as the hosts chased down their target with five balls to spare.

Quizzed afterwards about not using Green as a bowling option, Rahane replied bluntly: "The question you need to ask Cricket Australia."

Cricket Australia on Monday said Green has a lower back injury that "requires him to abstain from bowling for a short period".

"Cameron is currently rebuilding his bowling loads in India with a view to return in around 10-12 days' time," a spokesperson said.

"KKR has been communicated with and is fully aware of this information."

The 26-year-old Green has been carefully managed since having back surgery in 2024.

He bowled just seven balls at the T20 World Cup in February and featured in the Sheffield Shield's ninth round only as a batter.

Speaking later in a post-match press conference, Rahane said: "It is challenging because our bowlers are injured, but it is an opportunity for other players to show up and make a name for themself."