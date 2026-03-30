Shaheen Afridi, Sikandar Raza face alleged security breach claims

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Afridi and player Sikandar Raza have reportedly been found involved in a security breach during the ongoing 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

According to a letter sent by Director General of Operations Faisal Kamran to the PCB and PSL management, four guests allegedly entered the players’ rooms at night, violating the designated security perimeter.

The guests reportedly stayed inside the room for approximately 90 minutes.

The incident is under review by the relevant authorities as the league administration investigates the alleged breach.

