Naseem Shah apologises over controversial tweet as PCB imposes Rs20m fine

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah has issued an apology following a controversial tweet, stating that the post did not reflect his personal views.

In a statement shared on X, Naseem Shah said the post was made by his social media team and did not represent his thoughts. He added that he takes full responsibility for his platform and has implemented necessary changes to prevent such incidents in the future. He also apologized to all those affected by the misuse of his account.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has imposed a fine of PKR 20 million on the pacer for violating the terms of his central contract.

The PCB had issued a show-cause notice to Naseem Shah on March 27, 2026, seeking an explanation for the breach. After receiving his response, a three-member disciplinary committee heard the case on March 30. Despite accepting his unconditional apology, the committee found him guilty of multiple violations of the central contract and upheld the fine.

According to the PCB, Naseem Shah has already dismissed his social media advisor, who will also be blacklisted by the board, preventing them from working with any PCB-affiliated players in the future.

The board reiterated its commitment to maintaining professional standards, honoring contractual obligations, and protecting the integrity of the sport.