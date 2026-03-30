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Pakistan national football team confident ahead of Asian Cup qualifier vs Myanmar

Pakistan national football team confident ahead of Asian Cup qualifier vs Myanmar
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Summary Pakistan football team confident ahead of Myanmar clash, emphasizes local talent development, unity, and strong preparation for Asian Cup qualifiers.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Ahead of the crucial Asian Cup qualifying match against Myanmar, Pakistan national football team head coach Nolberto Solano expressed satisfaction with the team’s preparations and optimism for a positive result.

Coach Solano stated that the team is fully prepared, with players putting in hard work. While acknowledging Myanmar as a strong opponent, he emphasized Pakistan’s effective preparation and focus on making the match challenging for the rivals.

He revealed plans to give more opportunities to local players until 2027, highlighting the immense potential of young domestic talent. Solano added that current camps prioritize local players over diaspora members, although foreign-based players may be included in the future.

Some new players are also expected to be tested against Myanmar. Solano regretted that players Rahman and Samad will be unavailable due to injuries but confirmed that doors remain open for them in future matches. He stressed building a mentally strong and united “family-like” team, making it difficult for any visiting side to easily claim three points.

The coach expressed disappointment over holding the match behind closed doors, noting that the absence of fans makes the atmosphere incomplete, but safety remains the top priority.

Meanwhile, team captain Alamgir Ghazi assured that players are confident and determined to compete until the final whistle. He highlighted that all players have had eight days of intensive preparation and are physically fit.

The captain also noted that players returning from the Bangladesh Premier League have joined the squad in good form, while local players have a prime opportunity to prove themselves. The national team remains committed to qualifying for major tournaments like the Asian Cup and the World Cup in the coming years.

 

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