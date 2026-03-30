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Shaheen Afridi fined by Lahore Qalandars over security breach

Shaheen Afridi fined by Lahore Qalandars over security breach
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Summary Shaheen Afridi fined PKR 1 million by Lahore Qalandars after alleged hotel security breach involving unauthorized individuals and police intervention

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Lahore Qalandars fined their captain Shaheen Afridi PKR 1 million for violating security protocols, following reports of a breach involving unauthorized individuals.

According to reports, Shaheen Afridi and Sikandar Raza allegedly brought certain individuals into their hotel room without proper authorization. The incident prompted Punjab Police to raise concerns over security violations.

Police formally wrote to the Pakistan Cricket Board and the Pakistan Super League chief, alleging that both players had facilitated the entry of unauthorized persons into a restricted area. The letter stressed the need for stricter measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

Following the complaint, Lahore Qalandars imposed the fine on their captain as part of disciplinary action aimed at maintaining team protocols and ensuring compliance with security standards.

 

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