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Pakistan coach Mike Hesson undergoes surgery in Lahore instead of New Zealand

Pakistan coach Mike Hesson undergoes surgery in Lahore instead of New Zealand
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Summary Pakistan coach Mike Hesson undergoes surgery in Lahore, opts against New Zealand treatment, advised two weeks rest before mid-April return.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan cricket team’s head coach Mike Hesson has undergone surgery at a local hospital in Lahore instead of traveling to New Zealand.

Hesson was reportedly suffering from a lump in his back and chose to receive treatment in Lahore. While it has been confirmed that the surgery was successfully carried out at a local hospital, the name of the medical facility has not been disclosed.

Doctors have advised him to take two weeks of rest following the procedure. He is expected to return to New Zealand by mid-April after completing his recovery.

 

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