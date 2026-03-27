Piastri outshines Mercedes duo to go fastest in Japan practice

SUZUKA (Japan) (AFP) – McLaren's Oscar Piastri powered to the fastest time in Friday's second practice for the Japanese Grand Prix, usurping the dominant Mercedes of Kimi Antonelli and George Russell.

Piastri is yet to start a grand prix this season but the Australian gave a reminder of his talent with a lap of 1min 30.133sec in dry, sunny conditions at Suzuka.

The 19-year-old Italian Antonelli, who won the first grand prix of his career in China two weeks ago, was second, 0.092sec behind Piastri.

Early championship leader Russell, who was fastest in the morning practice ahead of Antonelli, was third.

Oscar Piastri



Piastri has endured a nightmare start to the season, crashing on his way to the grid at the opener in Australia and failing to start the grand prix in China because of a technical problem.

His McLaren team-mate and world champion Lando Norris clocked the fourth-fastest practice time after sitting out the first half of the session with a suspected hydraulic leak.

Britain's Norris, who did not start the Chinese Grand Prix because of a separate technical issue to Piastri, also missed half of the morning practice session.

Charles Leclerc was fifth ahead of Ferrari team-mate Lewis Hamilton.

Red Bull's four-time world champion Max Verstappen was 10th, 1.376sec slower than Piastri.

Alex Albon had an eventful morning and he was again in the thick of it in the second practice.

The Williams driver almost shunted into Alpine's Pierre Gasly in the pits and later came to a standstill for several seconds on the track before regaining power.

Albon crashed into Cadillac's Sergio Perez in the morning and also skidded deep into the gravel before clipping a barrier.

Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso took part in the afternoon practice after being replaced by reserve driver Jak Crawford for the morning session.

Alonso arrived in Japan late following the birth of his first child.