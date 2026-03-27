PSL 11 introduces new rule allowing captains to submit two playing XIs

LAHORE (Dunya News) - A new rule has been introduced for matches in Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11.

Under the new regulation, each captain will be allowed to submit two separate playing XIs to the match referee before the start of the match.

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Each playing XI sheet must include 11 players along with 4 substitute players. In case both teams submit two line-ups, the captains will choose one final playing XI after the toss.

The captain will sign the selected playing XI, and once the final team is submitted, no changes will be allowed afterward.