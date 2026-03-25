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PCB announces PSL 11 ticket refund policy

PCB announces PSL 11 ticket refund policy
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Summary PCB announces automatic PSL 11 ticket refunds to original accounts, starting March 30, with no action required from buyers; tournament begins in Lahore with opening match.

LAHORE (Web Desk) - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the ticket refund policy for Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11.

According to a PCB statement, ticket amounts will be refunded to the same accounts through which they were originally booked online.

The board stated that refunds will be processed automatically, starting from March 30 and expected to be completed within the next 15 days.

Ticket holders will not be required to follow any procedure to claim refunds. However, in case of delays, customers have been advised to contact their respective banks.

PSL 11 is set to begin tomorrow in Lahore, with defending champions Lahore Qalandars facing the new franchise Hyderabad Kings in the opening match.

 

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