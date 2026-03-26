PSL 11 begins today with Lahore Qalandars, Hyderabad Kings fixture at Gaddafi Stadium

(Web Desk) - The 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League is set to begin tomorrow (Thursday), with just one day remaining before the tournament officially gets underway.

According to the revised schedule, the opening match of PSL 2026 will be played at Gaddafi Stadium between defending champions Lahore Qalandars and Hyderabad Kings. However, the opening ceremony has been cancelled, and the match will be held without spectators.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) revised the tournament schedule in view of the prevailing regional situation and national interests.

Under the new plan, a total of 44 matches will be played, evenly split between Karachi and Lahore, with each city hosting 22 matches.

Earlier, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi stated during a press conference that the current sacrifices would lead to greater ease in the future.

In PSL history, Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United have each won the title three times, while Peshawar Zalmi, Multan Sultans, Karachi Kings, and Quetta Gladiators have secured one title each.