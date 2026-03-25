Sri Lanka's Mahesh Theekshana joins Hyderabad Kingsmen for PSL 11

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Sri Lankan cricketer Mahesh Theekshana has joined the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as Hyderabad Kingsmen announced his signing.

Theekshana will replace Odel Bartlett in the team.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has also released the updated schedule for PSL 11, starting from March 26.

The tournament will span 39 days, featuring a total of 44 matches, including the final.

