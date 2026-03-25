Supporters' group file lawsuit against 'excessive' World Cup ticket prices

LAUSANNE (AFP) – The Football Supporters Europe (FSE) group filed a lawsuit on Tuesday with the European Commission targeting football's world governing body FIFA over "excessive ticket prices" for this year's World Cup finals.

The FSE and the Euroconsumers organisation said the tickets for the June 11-July 19 tournament in the US, Canada and Mexico were overpriced and complained that FIFA has a monopoly over the sales.

"Euroconsumers and Football Supporters Europe (FSE) have filed a formal complaint with the European Commission against FIFA, alleging that the football body has abused its monopoly position to impose excessive ticket prices and opaque and unfair purchasing conditions and processes on European fans ahead of the 2026 World Cup," the FSE said in a statement.

"FIFA holds a monopoly over ticket sales for the 2026 World Cup and has used that power to impose conditions on fans that would never be acceptable in a competitive market," the group added.

The FSE said the prices for the final were way above those for the 2022 final in Qatar.

"The cheapest openly available final tickets now start at $4,185 –- more than seven times the cost of the cheapest 2022 World Cup final ticket," they said.

By contrast, it said the cheapest Euro 2024 final tickets were 95 euros ($100).

A European Commission spokesperson told AFP they would be "examining" the complaint but FIFA said they had yet to receive it.

The FIFA spokesperson told AFP: "FIFA is focused on ensuring fair access to our game for existing and prospective fans."

According to FIFA, almost seven million tickets have been made available.

Each person can buy a maximum of four tickets per match and a total of 40 for the whole competition.

There will be a total of 104 matches played at this expanded World Cup, the first ever to feature 48 teams, and ticket prices have soared for the most in-demand games.

FSE said the North American bid team had initially promised tickets would be available from as little as $21, but instead the cheapest tickets to go on sale have been for $60, for example for the Group J opener between Austria and Jordan at the Levi's Stadium in California.

Most tickets cost at least $200 for matches involving leading nations.

'Dynamic pricing'

FIFA president Gianni Infantino insists ticket prices are simply a consequence of the huge demand.

"In the US in particular there is this thing called dynamic pricing, meaning the prices will go up or down", depending on the match in question, Infantino has said.

FSE said the problem with 'dynamic pricing' was there was no limit to how high the prices can go.

"FIFA used 'variable pricing', or dynamic pricing, with no cap and no transparency on how prices are set," it said in the statement.

"Some tickets rose 25% between sales phases. Fans had no clear way of knowing the final price before joining the queue."

Having faced sustained criticism over prices, FIFA announced a cheaper category of tickets priced at $60, but they were reserved for fans of qualified teams and would make up just 10 percent of each national federation's allotment.

"FIFA repeatedly advertised $60 group-stage tickets," FSE said.

"In practice they were so scarce that the entire Category 4 inventory was practically sold out before general public sales opened."

FIFA is keeping aside an unspecified number of tickets which it will make available from April until the end of the tournament "on a first come, first served basis".

Then there are the resale platforms, including FIFA's own official site. But this controversial fan-to-fan market allows resellers to determine prices themselves, hence the huge price advertised for a final ticket.

The resale market is unregulated in the United States and Canada. In Mexico, reselling a ticket above face value is prohibited, but only when the ticket is purchased in Mexico using the local currency.