PSL 11 captains address media ahead of tournament opener

LAHORE (Web Desk) – With just one day remaining before the start of the 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), captains of all participating teams addressed a joint press conference at Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Marnus Labuschagne, captain of Hyderabad Kingsmen, said the team would aim to quickly build chemistry among players and perform as a united side.

All eight skippers under one roof



The #HBLPSL11 captains share their thoughts in the pre-tournament press conference #NewEra pic.twitter.com/qFYerME4ai — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) March 25, 2026

Mohammad Rizwan, leading Rawalpindi’s team, expressed optimism about the tournament, saying fans could expect high-quality cricket as all teams look to deliver strong performances.

Meanwhile, Ashton Turner, captain of Multan Sultans, said he was pleased to be in Pakistan and hopeful that his side would showcase good cricket, adding that his squad consists of talented players.

The PSL 2026 season is set to begin tomorrow, with defending champions Lahore Qalandars taking on Hyderabad Kingsmen in the opening match at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.