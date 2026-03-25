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PSL 11 captains address media ahead of tournament opener

PSL 11 captains address media ahead of tournament opener
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Summary Captains of PSL teams held a joint press conference in Lahore ahead of the tournament’s 11th edition. The opening match will see Lahore Qalandars face Hyderabad Kingsmen at Gaddafi Stadium.

LAHORE (Web Desk) – With just one day remaining before the start of the 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), captains of all participating teams addressed a joint press conference at Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Marnus Labuschagne, captain of Hyderabad Kingsmen, said the team would aim to quickly build chemistry among players and perform as a united side.

Mohammad Rizwan, leading Rawalpindi’s team, expressed optimism about the tournament, saying fans could expect high-quality cricket as all teams look to deliver strong performances.

Meanwhile, Ashton Turner, captain of Multan Sultans, said he was pleased to be in Pakistan and hopeful that his side would showcase good cricket, adding that his squad consists of talented players.

The PSL 2026 season is set to begin tomorrow, with defending champions Lahore Qalandars taking on Hyderabad Kingsmen in the opening match at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

 

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